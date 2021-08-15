Casual sexism is still sexism

Not every child is as excited about going back to school this year. While hopefully not intentional, microaggressions happen frequently and students may be hesitant to return in fear of this. In fact, a study done by the New York Times of 100 black teens found that they had experienced 5,600 instances of racial discrimination in the span of two weeks. The teens who participated in the study were students at a middle school, a high school, and a summer program. Adolph Brown, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, a best-selling author, and world-renowned social justice advocate, joined us to break it all down and share how you can be an advocate for positive change.
