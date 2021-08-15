Cancel
Computer Science

Casual sexism is still sexism

Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman year in college, my roommates and I headed toward the Big Box Tech store to purchase a new router. A memory forever burned into my head, but in all honesty, it should have faded within a few days. It was a menial task — purchase the router, plug it...

Technology
Google
Computer Science
Posted by
HOLAUSA

10 social media mishaps celebs couldn’t delete fast enough

Social media has completely changed the way we interact with not only our closest friends and one-time acquaintances, but the biggest celebrities in the world. Not long ago, the only way we knew what out favorite stars were up to was by seeing the occasional paparazzi shot or a tell-all interview on a prime time TV network. Now, things couldn’t be more different.
NFLIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Black Women fight against racism and sexism in sports

Sports love Black women and Black people overall, but only when they are profitable and doing what they're told. A place to celebrate their respective talents while also pushing against racism, sexism and politics. Lately this has been seen with Colin Kapernick vs the NFL and events like these where Black athletes can be and are punished for actions that segments of the sports community dislike.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

25 times people shut down sexism, racism, ableism, and more with savage comebacks

The legendary Murdered By Words community on Reddit is a place where like-minded individuals celebrate the savage art of the comeback. "Well-constructed put-downs, comebacks, and counter-arguments" from across the internet inevitably find their way to r/MurderedByWords where over 2.6 million members savor the finesse, wit, and good-old-fashioned common sense employed to deliver some epic burns. "The way we see it, a murder should (but doesn't always have to) be more than a quick response or retort," one of the moderators told Bored Panda. "The best murders are well-constructed, thought-out responses that leave the opening argument completely without any ability to reply. In other words, their point has been totally demolished."
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship Adviceprimenewsghana.com

These personality types have the most difficulty finding relationships

Not all of us are romantic. While love and emotions go hand-in-hand, being romantic is not an option for many people because their personalities clash with romantic feelings. Interestingly, combinations of Myers-Briggs personality types can determine why some people find it so difficult to indulge in a relationship. Hence, if you are confused about your feelings for love, here are some personality types to identify with, that have a hard time being in a relationship.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Widower ponders the heartache of dating

We were together for almost 25 years. I had a few dates with women in the years since my wife's death, but I didn't meet anyone who really interested me. My last date was three years ago. I guess I just didn't think I was ready. I've been pretty content...
SocietyKATU.com

Casual "Racism" & Microaggression in Schools

Not every child is as excited about going back to school this year. While hopefully not intentional, microaggressions happen frequently and students may be hesitant to return in fear of this. In fact, a study done by the New York Times of 100 black teens found that they had experienced 5,600 instances of racial discrimination in the span of two weeks. The teens who participated in the study were students at a middle school, a high school, and a summer program. Adolph Brown, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, a best-selling author, and world-renowned social justice advocate, joined us to break it all down and share how you can be an advocate for positive change.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Relationship Compatibility Is Great, but It’s Misunderstood

Similar to love at first sight, compatibility may not be what you think it is. Compatibility is like your rational best friend. The one that’s the brain of the group. The person who is the responsible designated driver after a night out. But it gets confused for other things in the love realm.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

How to Develop Authentic Relationships

What would be your reaction when you discover that your partner has been pretending to be who they were not? For some people, it would break their heart to learn that they have been in an equation that doesn’t live up to their dreams of nurturing authentic relationships. One of...
Societygoodmenproject.com

Confronting ‘Old School’ Sexism in the Workplace and Beyond

This is a series of posts designed to help people approach diversity and inclusion. These are questions and scenarios we’ve actually heard or seen in the wild. This is part of our corporate programming for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. For more information, click here. I have this partner in our...
Madison, WImadison

Rock was reminder of casual racism -- Eric Wendorff

The reason given for banishing the Chamberlin Rock to an out-of-the-way location is actually the reason it should have remained in its prominent spot on Bascom Hill on the UW-Madison campus: It was a "painful symbol of the university’s racist past." Unlike pedestalled equestrian statues of Confederate soldiers triumphing over...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

How You Interact Is Unique to Your Relationship

Interactions between partners involve both the content of the interaction and the process. When someone’s interpersonal process is not straightforward, conflict often emerges. Identifying what is important about a person’s needs and requests can lead to effective negotiation. Psychologists study what defines a relationship, how relationships operate, what individuals bring...
AnimalsPosted by
97X

Guy Casually Addresses Bear That Walks By Group

A group of people on a trip to Alaska had a bit of a scare when a bear casually strolled by them, but their seaplane captain kept himself calm and collected. "Incredible trip to Alaska we happen to encounter a bear walking right in front of us fortunately my seaplane captain kept everyone calm," TikToker MrsB111 wrote on her video.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

How Our Culture Clash Paved the Way for a Stronger Relationship

The woman I married was Argentinian. Now, I don’t know if you are familiar with Argentinian culture. But one thing they are not, is verbally passive. When you have Argentinan family, you will always know their opinions. Always directly. Often loudly. Maybe shouting our opinions across a room is not the healthiest way to express them, but at least they are being open and honest.

