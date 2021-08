While HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot has already garnered an impressive following of old and new fans alike, we can't help but reminisce about the show's original run! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at all the stars we forgot appeared on the original "Gossip Girl"… starting with Sebastian Stan, who celebrates his 39th birthday on Aug. 13, 2021. That's right — before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, Sebastian portrayed Upper East Side's bad boy, Carter Baizen, for the first three seasons. In addition to being a longtime rival of Chuck and Nate's, Carter also engaged in a complicated, on-again off-again romance with Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen.