Free Guy Wins Domestic Box Office With a $28.4 Million Victory Worthy of an NPC

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds' Free Guy had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters. As reported by Variety, Free Guy brought in another $22.5 million internationally and is over halfway in its quest to recoup its production budget of over $100 million. This debut is obviously hindered by the concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, but it was also strengthened by the fact that Free Guy was only available in theaters.

www.ign.com

