Free Guy Wins Domestic Box Office With a $28.4 Million Victory Worthy of an NPC

What do you get if you throw The Truman Show, The Matrix, Wreck-It Ralph, and The Lego Movie into a blender, without understanding what made those movies so much deeper than they appear on the surface? This hot mess of a sci-fi action comedy that, at least, answers the burning question of our time: Must hetero white men be the center of all the stories, even when they’re not even real people? Even when there’s literally nothing else going on in a flick except “white guy must be hero”? Free Guy is here to assure us that, yes, apparently yes they must.