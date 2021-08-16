Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Multiple people stung after 'large swarm of very aggressive bees' attack people in New Baden, Illinois

By Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BADEN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a large swarm of bees attacking people in New Baden late Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a swarm of aggressive bees were attacking people in the area of Ahner Florist and the Wooden Mouth restaurant, which are located on W. Hanover Street (Illinois Route 161). Police told News 4 that wild bees came in and invaded an area occupied by bees owned by Ahner Florist.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, IL
Clinton County, IL
Lifestyle
Clinton County, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Clinton County, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
New Baden, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Baden#Swarm#Accident#News 4#The Wooden Mouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 5

Community Policy