Travis Barker flies for first time with Kourtney Kardashian since surviving deadly 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker has flown for the first time since he survived a deadly aeroplane crash in 2008.

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer joined girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian onboard Kylie Jenner’s private jet, according to TMZ, which obtained photos of the pair departing the plane in Cabo, Mexico.

The outlet reports the couple were also joined by Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The flight marks the first time that Barker has flown since he suffered third-degree burns on more than half of his body after the plane he was flying in crashed in 2008, killing four people.

Barker’s friend and collaborator DJ AM, Adam Michael Goldstein, also survived the plane crash which occurred shortly after take-off in South Carolina, according to People.

Barker’s security guard Charles Still and his assistant Chris Baker were killed in the crash as were the plane’s two pilots. Goldstein died a year later from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Following the deadly crash, Barker underwent several surgeries to treat the burns to 65 per cent of his body, with the drummer revealing on numerous occasions that he was afraid to fly again.

However in June, the father-of-two announced he may return to plane travel after more than a decade, with Barker tweeting at the time: “I might fly again.”

