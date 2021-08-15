8/15 Gamethread: Giants vs. Rockies

Some games are not worth recapping and this is one of those games. See you on Thursday, folks. Ugh, fine. OK. We’ll talk about the San Francisco Giants 6-2, 12-inning loss to the New York Mets. But let the record state that I don’t want to. And let the record also state that I don’t advise you to. So if you reach the end of this article and feel like you just wasted five minutes of your life, and find yourself pining for your lost time, don’t blame me. I tried to warn you.