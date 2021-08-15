Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

8/15 Gamethread: Giants vs. Rockies

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s series finale time, and it’s also day baseball time. I dunno about you, but day baseball is one of my greatest pleasures. It’s the San Francisco Giants vs. the Colorado Rockies, and it’s Alex Wood vs. Jon Gray. Wood has struggled lately, giving up 4 or more runs in each of his last three starts. Hopefully a poor Rockies’ offense is just what the doctor ordered, though two of those last three starts came against the far worse Arizona Diamondbacks, so we’ll see.

www.mccoveychronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#Fip#Coors Field#Nbc Sports Bay Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies 8/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins will conclude their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Sunday. August 8, 2021, at 3:10 PM EDT. The Marlins won three of the four meetings against the New York Mets but the team is currently struggling against the Rockies, hauling two defeats so far. Miami is sitting on a 47-64 record following a 4-7 loss last Saturday against Colorado. The Marlins are in fifth place in the NL East standings and they are 10 games behind the leading team.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants will go against the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action in American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI, on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:10 PM (EDT). San Francisco heads into this match with a total of 1 run scored in their previous game. This season, the Giants have a .244 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage. A total of 535 runs were scored by the Giants. The Giants had a four-game lead over the Dodgers in the National League West race entering Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Downed by Giants

Gomber (9-7) took the loss Friday as Colorado fell 5-4 to San Francisco, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings. Gomber started on a sour note by permitting four runs in the first inning, though he only surrendered one more over his next three innings, and he wound up in the loss column when Colorado's ninth-inning rally came up short. The lefty has pitched adequately this season with a 4.09 ERA but he'll need to improve his consistency to become a reliable fantasy option given he's averaging less than 5.1 innings per start.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Anthony DeSclafani expected back for streaking Giants vs. Rockies

The streaking San Francisco Giants hope to get right-hander Anthony DeSclafani back -- and back on track -- Friday when they go for a second consecutive win over the visiting Colorado Rockies. Logan Webb provided the winning blueprint in Thursday's series opener, limiting the Rockies to three singles over six...
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies, red-hot at home, face major road test vs. Astros, Giants

Rockies manager Bud Black is fond of saying, “Every day is a test.”. His road-challenged Rockies will surely be tested over the next seven days. They begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Houston with two games against the Astros, followed by a four-game series at San Francisco against the Giants, who lead the National League West. The results will tell us plenty about how far the Rockies might have come or how far they still have to go.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Kris Bryant is everything, Giants win

The San Francisco Giants tried to win the old fashioned way. They tried to beat the New York Mets with a good old fashioned rally, like in olden times. Sure, dingers may run in the team’s DNA, but they needed just 162 of them in 2010, 103 of them in 2012, and 132 of them in 2014.
MLBgiants365.com

Rockies’ Connor Joe looks to make his mark vs. Giants

Two players with strong ties to Sunday's opponent could find themselves going head-to-head for a second time in three days when the Colorado Rockies and host San Francisco Giants complete a four-game series. Colorado received a strong pitching effort from left-hander Kyle Freeland in a 4-1 victory on Saturday night. The decision ended the Rockies' four-game skid and Giants' six-game winning streak.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants bounce back for series win vs. Rockies

These are the kind of games and the kind of series that the Giants have to win. After watching their six-game win streak come to an end Saturday against the lowly Colorado Rockies, San Francisco bounced back Sunday behind a strong outing from Alex Wood and timely hitting at Oracle Park. The end result was a 5-2 win and a four-game series win over the Rockies.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres vs. Rockies - 8/16/2021

San Diego Padres (67-53) at Colorado Rockies (52-66), August 16, 2021, 5:40 p.m. PST. Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 4.72 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF) Adam Frazier (2B) Manny Machado (3B) Jake Cronenworth (SS) Austin Nola (C)
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants call up Tyler Chatwood, option Jay Jackson

The San Francisco Giants are giving the ball to yet another veteran reclamation project. On Tuesday, the team called up 31-year old 10-year MLB veteran Tyler Chatwood, a right-handed pitcher. To make room for Chatwood on the active roster, the Giants optioned right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson to AAA Sacramento. And...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

What to make of the Mets?

I don’t like the New York Mets. I don’t like them because they just had a prime opportunity to help the San Francisco Giants, when they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series. They lost all three games. They now have another chance to help the Giants, as...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Former Giant Kevin Pillar beats current Giants with 12th inning home run

Some games are not worth recapping and this is one of those games. See you on Thursday, folks. Ugh, fine. OK. We’ll talk about the San Francisco Giants 6-2, 12-inning loss to the New York Mets. But let the record state that I don’t want to. And let the record also state that I don’t advise you to. So if you reach the end of this article and feel like you just wasted five minutes of your life, and find yourself pining for your lost time, don’t blame me. I tried to warn you.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Preview: Suddenly things feel intense

I don’t want to talk about the San Francisco Giants “rivalry” with the Oakland A’s. I don’t want to talk about the “Battle of the Bay” or the silly trophy, or anything. I like the A’s, and I don’t want to help manufacture a rivalry, or even spend time poking...
MLBDaily Jeffersonian

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-81) begin a 10-game road trip that starts with the first of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (55-66). First pitch for Friday's game is at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBsemoball.com

Diaz, Hampson homers lift Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-2

DENVER (AP) -- Elias Diaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy