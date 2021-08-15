Was San Francisco rookie QB Trey Lance shaky in his debut for the 49ers?

It is well documented that I was the loudest anti-Trey Lance voice in America prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. I admit, seeing Lance heave that 80-yard touchdown pass did not look too good for me. Just when I thought I might be able to parlay this pre-draft prediction into a general manager position, Lance made me look foolish right off the bat. I am sure there were countless people out there watching as 49ers’ receiver Trent Sherfield was running towards the end zone, who were saying my name along with some other choice expletives.