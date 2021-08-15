Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Was San Francisco rookie QB Trey Lance shaky in his debut for the 49ers?

By Daniel Kelly
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well documented that I was the loudest anti-Trey Lance voice in America prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. I admit, seeing Lance heave that 80-yard touchdown pass did not look too good for me. Just when I thought I might be able to parlay this pre-draft prediction into a general manager position, Lance made me look foolish right off the bat. I am sure there were countless people out there watching as 49ers’ receiver Trent Sherfield was running towards the end zone, who were saying my name along with some other choice expletives.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Jets#American Football#Chiefs#Draft Diamonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Mitchell Trubisky’s Wife, Hillary

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears simply let the contract of former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky expire. His tenure with the Bears wasn’t exactly what fans were hoping for and the team decided to move on. Trubisky eventually found a new landing spot in the AFC, signing with the Buffalo Bills.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'I love' Gardner Minshew

Just about everybody with eyes believes Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will start over Gardner Minshew even though head coach Urban Meyer has suggested he's hosting a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer had high praise for Minshew...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans WR Julio Jones injured again? | TFD

Tennessee Titans we’re hoping that adding Julio Jones was going to boost their offense but the star wide out is already hurt. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the recent injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Comments On Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2021 season. Soon after the franchise signed former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on a one-year deal, the Bears traded up in the draft to select Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mitchell Trubisky’s Performance vs. Bears

On Saturday, Mitchell Trubisky looked nothing like the quarterback Chicago Bears fans grew used to seeing these past few years. The Bears parted ways with Trubisky during the offseason, finally putting an end to an ugly four years in Chicago. The Buffalo Bills swooped in and added the former No. 2 overall pick, making him the backup to star quarterback Josh Allen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy