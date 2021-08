Despite playing in several fantasy football leagues each year, my main league is a Dynasty SuperFlex 0.5 TE-Premium league. Recently, I’ve traded several of my rookie picks as part of deals to land established stars for a championship run. Without picks, I haven’t been able to fully experience rookie drafts. To scratch that itch, in this piece, I’ll explain my thought process during a rookie draft with the same settings as my main league. I approached this draft as if I actually have the team in my league, which you can see below. Again, for context, this is a 12-person, Dynasty SuperFlex, 0.5 TE-Premium, 6-PT Passing TD league.