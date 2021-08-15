Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Three Players Following Preseason Opener

By Jason Beede
Posted by 
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago

Less than 24 hours after the first game of the 2021 preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived three players on Sunday, the team announced.

Of the three released, the most notable player is cornerback Cameron Kinley, who received special clearance from the Department of Defense to pursue his NFL career.

Kinley is joined by tight end De’Quan Hampton and wide receiver Josh Pearson as those other two were released by the Bucs.

Kinley signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in May but missed all of the Bucs organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. The Naval Academy product originally had his waiver to postpone his required military service denied, but in July that decision was reversed and Kinley joined the Bucs.

During Saturday night's preseason opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Kinley totaled six tackles in the secondary, five of which were solo. However, Kinley was flagged for lowering his head to initiate contact midway through the third quarter. The drive resulted in a Bengals field goal.

As for Pearson, the Jacksonville State product originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May 2020. Against the Bengals Saturday night, Pearson was targeted twice and didn't record a catch.

Meanwhile, Hampton joined the team mostly to provide depth during training camp when tight end Cameron Brate was moved to the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Brate came off the PUP list last week.

Prior to joining the Bucs, Hampton, who was targeted once and didn't record a catch vs. the Bengals, most recently played professional football for the Los Angeles Wildcats in the now-obsolete XFL.

Waiving those three is part of a longer process to get Tampa Bay down to the 53-man roster requirement before the start of the regular season. The Bucs have until Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. ET to do so, but there are two other deadlines before then as part of the process.

Tampa Bay must cut the roster down to 85 by this Tuesday, Aug. 17, then down to 80 by next Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Of course, one thing that makes it challenging for players competing for a roster spot is the fact that Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from last season's Super Bowl run. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians talked about that process Sunday morning.

“Yeah, I mean the top 30 to 35, that’s set and hopefully we can get through preseason with no injuries with that group," Arians said about the starters who are back. "But there’s a hell of a lot of competition, not just for those other roster spots, but for practice squad spots. Those guys played up big for us last year – those guys that we elevated off the practice squad played in huge games down the stretch. That competition for those 20 to 30 sports is huge.”

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
82
Followers
246
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Department Of Defense#The Naval Academy#Pup#The Los Angeles Wildcats#Twitter#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Latest 53-man roster projections for 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to defend their world championship in 2021, and they’ll have plenty of familiar faces along for the ride. The starting lineup on both sides of the ball will be back for the defending Super Bowl champs, along with all three specialists and plenty of key role players from last year’s title team, but there are still a handful of roster spots up for grabs.
NFLESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady releasing debut set of NFTs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on highly coveted nonfungible tokens featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. DraftKings Marketplace, the NFT ecosystem that will house Brady's Autograph platform, is now live, with Autograph's first preseason pass...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans get feisty with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA — Two days of joint practices between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have concluded in the August sun. An average heat index of 106 degrees was not the only thing bringing things to a boil. Tempers flared regularly and Thursday’s work saw five separate skirmishes break out...
NFLKDVR.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superfan helps community outside of football

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Keith Kunzig might have worn his formal Hall of Fan jacket to the Enshrinee Roundtable, but come game time he transforms into “Big Nasty.” A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Fan!. “Imagine this 300 plus pound guy painted with wolverine with a rhino head and a passion...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp: Kyle Trask reveals what Tom Brady teaches him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask is in quite the situation in the NFL, learning under perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Tom Brady. As Trask works his way through is first NFL training camp, the former Florida star is already picking up on some things from Brady that he can add to his own game to help his transition to the next level.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Florida Gator Kyle Trask making headlines in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practices

Former Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask is making the best of his backup role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tuesday, Trask was reported to have an outstanding practice, throwing multiple touchdowns and reading routes correctly. In one play, highlighted by the Buccaneers on Twitter, Trask threw a great corner route...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Three players released including Navy’s Cameron Kinley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to terms on the release of three players, including Navy graduate Cameron Kinley, whose path to the Buccaneers was notable. It’s no secret that we here at the Pewter Plank were big fans of Kinley, this writer in particular. However, at the end of the day, the NFL is a business and this is the reality. Kinley was signed as an undrafted free agent with quite the resume, as the team captain and class president his senior year at the Naval Academy.
Posted by
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to win the Super Bowl after quarterback Tom Brady became acclimated with his new teammates. Although the Bucs lost three out of four games leading into their bye week, Tampa did not lose again after that bye. The Buccaneers won their last eight games in order for the franchise to win their second Super Bowl.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Pair of grabs in preseason opener

Darden secured two of six targets for 19 yards and returned one kickoff for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-14 preseason loss to the Bengals on Saturday night. The speedy rookie wasn't exactly efficient with his opportunities in the passing game, but he got on the stat sheet in his first action as a pro and also was given a chance to make an impression on special teams. Darden caught the eye of head coach Bruce Arians with both his natural ability and on-field growing pains, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He looked like a rookie. He's hand-fighting too much instead of just using his speed," Arians said. "It's just things he's got to learn. But he's doing alright. He looked real fast when we got that little quick screen out to him. He's dangerous with his hands on the ball."
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Cameo in preseason opener

Fournette gained two yards on two carries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals. All three of the Bucs' top running backs (Fournette, Ronald Jones and former Bengal Giovani Bernard) saw snaps on Tampa Bay's first possession of the night while Tom Brady was under center, and all three quickly came out of the game afterward, offering little clarity on how coach Bruce Arians plans to deploy the trio come Week 1. Fournette came up big in the team's postseason run to the Super Bowl, but if his regular-season usage last year is any indication, Arians will alternately ride the hot hand and stick someone in his doghouse, making it difficult to predict which RB might go off in any given week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy