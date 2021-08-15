Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Five ways the partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes sprang into life

By Mike McGrath
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took until December last season for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to start in consecutive games together. Any chance of a flourishing partnership was hampered by Pogba contracting coronavirus, injury, and most importantly Manchester United’s results when the two were paired together. In those first three months of the campaign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked them in defeats to Crystal Palace (1-3), Tottenham (1-6) and Arsenal (0-1).

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Mateusz Klich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprang#Manchester United#Arsenal#The Premier League#Project Restart#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Musicchatsports.com

11 quickfire questions with Bruno Fernandes!

We recently sat down with our no.18 during the training camp at St Andrews and, after a quick chat about pre-season and his hopes for the new campaign, we decided we’d throw some quickfire questions at him. Food, music, other sport and Reds team-mates were all up for discussion -...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Bruno Fernandes Scores His First Premier League Hat-Trick For Manchester United vs Leeds, He Is Inevitable

Manchester United's man of the moment Bruno Fernandes bagged a stunning hat-trick in an action-packed Premier League opener against Leeds at a full capacity Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded an emphatic 5-1 win against Marcelo Bielsa's side on Saturday afternoon as goals from Fernandes (3), Mason Greenwood and Fred secured all three points.
RealGM

United Continue To Seek Extension With Paul Pogba

Manchester United are convinced Paul Pogba will remain with the club beyond the transfer deadline and they're working to convince him to extend his contract. Pogba can leave the club on a free transfer next summer. It is now seen privately as "highly unlikely" that any club, including PSG, could...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd hat-trick hero Fernandes deflects praise to Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was delighted with his hat-trick after their 5-1 rout of Leeds United. Fernandes was superb in front of a full house at Old Trafford. He said afterwards: "We missed the fans, we are really happy with this result. We waited so long, so everyone's happy...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Paul Pogba becomes first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes claims a hat-trick

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start by putting five goals past Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Paul Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for the club in over 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net three times to claim a hat-trick.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

VAR would have DENIED Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick last season as Premier League's thicker five centimetre lines for offside calls preserve Manchester United star's Leeds rout

Bruno Fernandes has VAR's summer developments to thank for the storming opening-day hat-trick a he fired past Leeds United on Saturday. The Manchester United talent lead the charge in a dominant performance, opening the scoring on 30 minutes. A second-half double was capped by Fernandes blasting past Illan Meslier after...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday to get their Premier League season off to a flying start. In front of 73,000, the biggest football crowd in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy