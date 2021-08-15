Five ways the partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes sprang into life

It took until December last season for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to start in consecutive games together. Any chance of a flourishing partnership was hampered by Pogba contracting coronavirus, injury, and most importantly Manchester United’s results when the two were paired together. In those first three months of the campaign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked them in defeats to Crystal Palace (1-3), Tottenham (1-6) and Arsenal (0-1).