Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Wayne County through 415 PM EDT At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Screven, or 8 miles southwest of Jesup, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Screven, Odum and Broadhurst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH