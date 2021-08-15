Malcolm Brown draws the start in Dolphins' first preseason game
Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown started in the team's first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Brown drew the start on Saturday and saw the most snaps with the first team of any Miami running back. Myles Gaskin saw some work with the first team as well as the second team. Brown, who arrived during the offseason from the Los Angeles Rams, appears to have the inside track on the starting running back job in Miami. Despite the encouraging start, Brown wasn't very impactful with his touches, registering 9 carries for 8 yards and 1 reception for 7 receiving yards. Keep an eye on this backfield as the preseason continues. Continued starts for Brown would indicate Gaskins may see a lower volume of touches this season.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0