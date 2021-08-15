Malcolm Brown draws the start in Dolphins' first preseason game

After yet another week with joint practices, the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons will face off this afternoon in what will serve as both team's second preseason contest. Expect to, at least initially in the game, see both team's starters as this is still only the second game of the season. But as with the first game, the starters will in short order yield way to the second, third, and so on, squads, as the coaching staffs work to determine their final rosters. As usual, neither team's head coach would divulge ahead of the game as to how long to expect to see the starters play.