A.J. Pollock sitting for Dodgers Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers did not list A.J. Pollock in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Pollock will catch a breather Sunday while Justin Turner returns to the lineup. Turner will play third base and bat third, and Chris Taylor will cover left field in Pollock's absence.

