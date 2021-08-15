A.J. Pollock sitting for Dodgers Sunday

Freeman (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Austin Riley will shift across the diamond and cover first base in place of Freeman, who made an early exit from Saturday's 3-2 win while battling an upper-respiratory infection. According to Bowman, Freeman admitted he felt sick heading into Saturday's game and experienced spells of dizziness before leaving early, so Atlanta is likely erring on the side of caution by holding him out of the series finale. Freeman will effectively get two days off thanks to Atlanta having an open date in the schedule Monday, but the team is hopeful he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener versus Cincinnati.