Washington's Curtis Samuel (groin) activated off PUP list on Sunday

Washington activated Samuel (groin) from the PUP list Sunday. Samuel is now cleared to join Washington for practice after stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and PUP list delayed his ability to get on the field and build chemistry with the team's quarterback. Even though he's officially been reinstated to the roster, Samuel likely will be brought along slowly this week while he works his way back from the groin issue that also kept him sidelined for mandatory minicamp. At this stage, Samuel may have a tough time gaining clearance for Friday's preseason game versus the Bengals, though he should be ready to play in the team's exhibition finale Aug. 28 versus the Ravens.