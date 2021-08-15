Cancel
Washington's Curtis Samuel (groin) activated off PUP list on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) has been activated off the PUP list. Samuel has missed the last two months after injuring his groin during minicamp and landing on the COVID-19 list in late July. He was removed from the COVID list last week and has now been removed from the PUP list, allowing him to resume practicing for the first time since June. Washington is expected to ease Samuel back in. They will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 12th.

