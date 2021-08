Manchester City need a “proper goalscorer” to boost their hopes of retaining the Premier League title this season and should make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane before the end of the transfer window, according to Graeme Souness. Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City all summer but Pep Guardiola’s side have yet to match Tottenham's valuation of £150 million for the striker. The England captain has said he is at a crossroads in his career and refuted reports that he showed up late to Spurs training following the European championship.He was left out of Nuno...