Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Heels Recap: Kayfabe

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could say this show just gave wrestling fans a good kick in the shins to get their attention since it’s well done and kind of shows that wrestlers aren’t exactly the people we think they might be, even backstage when the act drops and the real people come out. The story of Ace and Jack Spade, two brothers that have come up in the wrestling game and have been rivals for most of their lives. The amusing thing is that while in the ring, Jack is the snarling, over the top heel that covets the championship belt and will do anything to keep it, while Ace is the face of the business and the hero that people love to cheer for, while in real life the two are very different. Jack is the attentive, kind of, family man that’s looking out for his family and his business, while Ace is the man-child and is also kind of a bully. There’s a great deal of resentment between the two brothers, especially since their father, who was also a wrestler, left the business to Jack, the older brother before he died.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Dwl#Duffy Wrestling League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AJ Lee Reacts To CM Punk Debuting In AEW

On last night’s AEW Rampage, CM Punk made his return to wrestling by opening the show to a huge pop from the Chicago crowd. While in the ring, he spoke to the fans about his hiatus from wrestling and what his immediate plans are in AEW. Those plans include facing...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee ‘Cries’ For CM Punk Return In Photo

AJ Lee was a WWE Diva during a time where the female competitors did not get as much focus and importance as they do now. A WWE Superstar was also previously punished for ripping off CM Punk. Lee was criticized a lot for her looks on television to a horrendous...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEComicBook

Report: Sasha Banks Out Of WWE SummerSlam Match

Sasha Banks has been pulled from the SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to a new report from Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri. There were concerns over the status of the SmackDown Women's Championship match last weekend when both Banks and Bianca Belair were pulled from a pair of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider's Mike Johnson then reported that there was concern over the match's status as of Monday, but then came back two days later reporting that both had been cleared.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

WWE star Goldberg wrestles for love of son at SummerSlam

Bill Goldberg was seemingly retired, dabbling in acting and far removed from the days of his reign as undefeated champion in WCW or WrestleMania winner for WWE. He entertained millions of wrestling fans -- just never in the ring for the son born after his heyday. So when Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 -- in large part so his son and wife could watch him spear and jackhammer his way through the bad guys -- Gage Goldberg was just a little kid in the front row cheering on dad or celebrating backstage with an oversized championship belt draped over his shoulder.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Bold Offer To Becky Lynch Leaks

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Weekend Supershow Lineups, John Cena Set for Action

– WWE has two Supershow events scheduled for this weekend featuring stars from both Raw and SmackDown. First up, WWE heads to Charlotte, North Carolina tonight (Aug. 14) at the Spectrum Center. While John Cena is not advertised locally for tonight’s show, the WWE.com Summer of Cena schedule did announce...
WWENBC Sports

SummerSlam 2021: How to watch John Cena, Goldberg make their WWE return

Time to dust off some legends. With John Cena and Goldberg both getting title shots on Saturday, SummerSlam is a Hulk Hogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cameo away from having just about every generation of wrestling represented on a card that has WrestleMania-like vibes. Cena takes a break from...
WWEComicBook

AEW Fans Hope AJ Lee Joins CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling

Tonight was a pretty epic night for wrestling fans, as CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the wrestling world during tonight's AEW Rampage, revealing that he had indeed signed with All Elite Wrestling. The pop he received was enormous, and his return got everyone talking on social media and all kinds of topics trending. That included ice cream bars, best in the world, and cult of personality, but it also included former WWE superstar and Punk's wife AJ Lee, and pretty soon fans from all over were reacting with requests for AJ to come out of retirement and join Punk in AEW.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Challenges Current WWE Star

WWE has released a number of surprising names this year, and wrestling fans were shocked when WWE announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released from his WWE contract back in June. Since then fans have been waiting to see what’s next for Braun Strowman, and it appear that he had eyes on SummerSlam on Saturday night.
WWEfloydct.com

CM Punk on Rocking a Mullet and Returning to the Ring for ‘Heels’

Ever since CM Punk put pro wrestling in the rear-view in 2014, fans wondered if he would ever return to the ring. Now the “Best in the World” has put those questions to rest, lacing up the boots again for the new Starz drama Heels, which premieres on Sunday, August 15.
WWEPosted by
Primetimer

Heels Wants to Be Friday Night Lights for Pro Wrestling

That the world of professional wrestling could be mined for rich television drama should come as no surprise. After all, it IS rich television drama. It's a soap opera that bleeds and sweats and risks injury. It deals in pathos, melodrama, comedy, and absurdity, and it does so while athletes perform acts of agility, strength, and choreography. A behind-the-scenes look makes all the sense in the world. Netflix's GLOW already did a pretty great job of showing a wrestling promotion through the lens of comedy and 1980s throwback. Heels, the new Starz show from creator Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty), tackles wrestling from a perspective that feels achingly, almost wistfully dramatic, with the kind of blue-collar-poetry patina that recalls Friday Night Lights and the workaday dramatics of a show like Nashville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy