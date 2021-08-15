Heels Recap: Kayfabe

You could say this show just gave wrestling fans a good kick in the shins to get their attention since it’s well done and kind of shows that wrestlers aren’t exactly the people we think they might be, even backstage when the act drops and the real people come out. The story of Ace and Jack Spade, two brothers that have come up in the wrestling game and have been rivals for most of their lives. The amusing thing is that while in the ring, Jack is the snarling, over the top heel that covets the championship belt and will do anything to keep it, while Ace is the face of the business and the hero that people love to cheer for, while in real life the two are very different. Jack is the attentive, kind of, family man that’s looking out for his family and his business, while Ace is the man-child and is also kind of a bully. There’s a great deal of resentment between the two brothers, especially since their father, who was also a wrestler, left the business to Jack, the older brother before he died.