MLB

Angels designate outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment

By Darragh McDonald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJs5B_0bSTxJc700
This will be Eaton?s second time being designated for assignment this season. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels have designated Adam Eaton for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to righty James Hoyt, who has been recalled.

This will be Eaton’s second time being designated for assignment this season, after being let go by the White Sox in July. The club and the outfielder had reunited in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $8M contract. Unfortunately, the lefty wasn’t able to produce enough to hold onto a roster spot with the Pale Hose, hitting .201/.298/.344 over 219 plate appearances, a wRC+ of 82.

A few days after being released, he signed on with the Angels, who tried to use Eaton to patch over the holes in their outfield created by injuries to Dexter Fowler, Mike Trout and Justin Upton. But Eaton’s numbers have only trended downward, a line of .200/.232/.277, producing a wRC+ of 39 since coming to Los Angeles. With the return of Upton and the team giving more playing time to up-and-coming prospects like Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell, Eaton has no found himself squeezed out.

With the White Sox still on the hook for the bulk of his salary, some other club could give Eaton a chance with no financial risk, having to pay him only the prorated league minimum.

