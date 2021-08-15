Cancel
Watch: Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Won Geun, And More Share Excitement For New Drama At 1st Script Reading

By S. Cho
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS has released a behind-the-scenes clip from the first script reading for “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is an upcoming comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. The drama will star Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon, and Lee Won Geun.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

