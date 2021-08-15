Cancel
Nashville, TN

Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison

By Danielle Jackson
WSMV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the driver of the car that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday afternoon in Madison. Police said Linda Trice, 60, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving on a revoked license in relation to a crash that killed Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison, who was on a motorized wheelchair, near the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue.

#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Wsmv#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville
