Beaverhead County, MT

Air Quality Alert issued for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Beaverhead; Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Carter; Cascade; Chouteau; Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Deer Lodge; Fallon; Fergus; Flathead; Gallatin; Garfield; Glacier; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Lincoln; Madison; McCone; Meagher; Mineral; Missoula; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powder River; Powell; Prairie; Ravalli; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sanders; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Treasure; Valley; Wheatland; Wibaux; Yellowstone AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/16/21 This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/16/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 01 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman, Butte, Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Sidney, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy As of 01 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

