Albany County, WY

Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Carbon, Converse by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Albany; Carbon; Converse The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Converse County in east central Wyoming Northeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming North Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Little Medicine School.

alerts.weather.gov

