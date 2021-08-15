Cancel
Geneva County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Geneva, Walton, Holmes and north central Washington Counties through 330 PM CDT At 242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Funiak Springs, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Westville, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Villa Tasso, Cerrogordo, Gritney, Rock Hill, Glendale, Pleasant Ridge, Izagora, New Harmony, New Hope and Piney Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

