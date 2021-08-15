Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Petersburg, or over Downtown Saint Petersburg, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Gulfport, Treasure Island, Kenneth City, South Pasadena and Madeira Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH