Padres place right-hander Yu Darvish on IL with lower-back injury

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjoED_0bSTwIYL00
Yu Darvish will be missing some time after suffering a lower-back injury. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres have placed right-hander Yu Darvish on the injured list with a lower-back injury, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The move is retroactive to Friday, and Acee notes the Padres are in discussions with several veteran free-agent pitchers, including Jake Arrieta, to fill the void.

Darvish was removed from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday after 2.2 innings with lower-back tightness. He threw 74 pitches and gave up five runs on six hits and a walk.

The 34-year-old's injury is an unfortunate one for the Padres as they try to climb in the National League West standings. San Diego is in third place behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres currently hold the second NL wild-card spot.

San Diego already has several important players on the injured list, including Jurickson Profar, Drew Pomeranz, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack.

Darvish's injury certainly puts a stake in the team's playoff hopes this summer. The five-time All-Star has been one of San Diego's best pitchers, going 7-7 in 23 starts with a 3.70 ERA, 1.028 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 131.1 innings.

As for Arrieta, he was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. The former Cy Young winner was 5-11 in 20 starts with a career-worst 6.88 ERA, 1.761 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.

While the right-hander isn't necessarily an ideal acquisition as he's struggled, the Padres need all the help they can get at the moment.

Jeff Samardzija, Mike Leake, Rick Porcello and Anibal Sanchez are among the numerous free-agent pitchers still available this summer, according to Spotrac.

