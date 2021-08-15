Cancel
U.S. Politics

The 50th Anniversary of ‘Nixon Shock:’ How Suspending the Dollar’s Convertibility With Gold Fueled Today’s Fiat World

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 50 years ago today, Americans were introduced to ‘Nixon Shock’ when the 37th president of the United States suspended the convertibility of the U.S. dollar into gold. Since this point in time, the U.S. economy has never been the same as many believe Richard Nixon ushered in a new era of uncontrollable fiat currency creation.

Richard Nixon
Bitcoin
Gold
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Vietnam
BusinessStandard-Examiner

Jones: The consequences of US exceptionalism

One half century ago, on the evening of Sunday, August 15, 1971 Pres. Nixon delivered an address which severed the final tie between the dollar and gold. After that dollars could never be exchanged for gold. Since then not one ounce of gold anywhere in the world stands behind the US dollar; the dollar became pure fiat money. It no more depends on the gold at Fort Knox than it does on government warehouses of soybeans.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

On 50th Fiat Anniversary, Bitcoin Can Solve U.S. Gratification Addictions

My fellow plebeians of Bitcoin, El Salvadorians, Nigerians and Americans… I bring you here today for a very special reason. It is the 50th anniversary of a moment that has proven so pivotal and insidious, that every single corner of America’s economic market is feeling lasting ripple effects that have swelled into their own tsunamis.
Foreign Policybitcoin.com

Financial Warfare: Afghan Central Bank's $10B Confiscated by US, Biden Halts USD Shipments to Afghanistan

The war in Afghanistan has been an extremely long conflict since the United States invaded the country in 2001, in order to drive the Taliban from power. After a messy exit, the U.S. occupation in Afghanistan has been compared to mistakes made during the Vietnam War. Now that U.S. forces have left Kabul in great numbers, reports show that the New York branch of the Federal Reserve has confiscated $10 billion worth of the Afghanistan central bank’s assets. Moreover, last week the Biden administration halted dollar shipments that were headed to Afghanistan.
EconomyPatriot Ledger

OPINION/COLUMN: Giglio: A look at how the 'Nixon Shock' changed the global economy

If you asked scholars to name the most important happenings in the last 50 years of American history, they would likely list events ranging from the Vietnam war, the Civil Rights Movement, invention of the computer chip, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Great Recession that officially lasted from 2007 to 2009, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...

