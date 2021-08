White suffered a rib injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. White was struck by Jack Heflin as he released a pass in the second half of Saturday's contest and did not return to the game. White signed a reserve contract with the Jets in January and is serving as the primary backup behind No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. James Morgan and Josh Johnson will be the next men up if White has to miss the Jets' next preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 27.