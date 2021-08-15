Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Preseason Speeding Up Anthony McFarland’s Learning Curve Though Ball Security Needs Improvement

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just been two games but Anthony McFarland has logged infinitely more preseason snaps this season than he did a year ago. In 2020, there was no preseason, eliminated due to the COVID pandemic. And there’s no question all rookies, especially underclassmen like McFarland, were worse off for it. Some, like Chase Claypool, overcame that obstacle. McFarland did not, rarely seeing the field his rookie season with scant production the few times he did get the ball, finishing last year with 113 rushing yards, an average of 3.3 per carry.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Curve#American Football#Covid#Rbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State football: How Zach Harrison fooled everyone in recruiting

Zach Harrison was one of the most-talked-about and least-talkative recruits in recent memory. Turns out that was more of a recruiting thing than a Zach Harrison thing. He likes to talk, he just didn’t like recruiting. ExploreQB1 rests while Buckeyes continue grind through preseason. The newly jovial junior finally let...
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLthe buffalo bills

Jake Fromm: "Felt Like a Football Player Again"

Bills Quarterback Jake Fromm addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how much more comfortable he is this season than last season, transitioning to practicing in 11 on 11, what motivated him through a difficult rookie season, and how the team is approaching his mental preparation ahead of his second season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

War Eagle soccer team has huge learning curve

If you’re Jason Clark, who is about to begin his first season as the Davie varsity boys soccer coach, how should you feel as you inherit a team that went 0-12 last season while getting outscored 59-6? Pretty good, actually. Almost anything this season will be improvement. Clark is trying...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Carson Wentz News

A couple of weeks ago, it sounded like the Indianapolis Colts would be without quarterback Carson Wentz until October or November. Fast forward to now, and Wentz could be in line to start in Week 1. Wentz, who underwent surgery on his foot at the beginning of the month, will...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood transfers to UCF

The former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood has transferred to the University of Central Florida on Thursday afternoon. He reunites with his former head coach Gus Malzahn after playing as a third-string QB in 2018 and as a backup in 2019 at Auburn. He lost the starting job to Bo Nix in fall camp of 2019. Gatewood then transferred to Kentucky after the 2019 season, where he played as a backup in 2020 and lost the starting job to Will Levis this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy