Preseason Speeding Up Anthony McFarland’s Learning Curve Though Ball Security Needs Improvement

It’s just been two games but Anthony McFarland has logged infinitely more preseason snaps this season than he did a year ago. In 2020, there was no preseason, eliminated due to the COVID pandemic. And there’s no question all rookies, especially underclassmen like McFarland, were worse off for it. Some, like Chase Claypool, overcame that obstacle. McFarland did not, rarely seeing the field his rookie season with scant production the few times he did get the ball, finishing last year with 113 rushing yards, an average of 3.3 per carry.