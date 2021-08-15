Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Momoa sweeps Emilia Clarke off her feet during Game of Thrones reunion!

By Stefani Munro
floor8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa and Emilia Clarke who played iconic on-screen couple Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, Game of Thrones, had an unofficial cast reunion over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, and it appears that despite their romance reaching a premature end in season one, it appears he's still her sun and stars... and she's still the moon of his life.

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
David Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Sweeps#Hbo#Hbo#Thrones Co#Khaleesi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Reveals What Made Al Pacino Flip Him Off

It's safe to say that Jason Momoa has now become an A-list celebrity, thanks to memorable roles in franchises like Game of Thrones and Aquaman. As the actor recently revealed, however, his initial stint in Hollywood did not go quite as planned, especially with regards to legendary actor Al Pacino. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Momoa shared two anecdotes with celebrities when he first arrived in Hollywood — including one that culminated in Pacino flipping him off on the street.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less than perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Momoa first talked...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Addresses Celebrities Not Showering With Perfect Comment

Aquaman star Jason Momoa explained his stance on these celebrities not showering with the perfect comment. In the last few days, fans have been confused by numerous celebrities coming out and saying they don’t bathe daily. Momoa wanted to make it absolutely clear that he’s bathing every day and that he couldn’t avoid water even if he wanted to. The beloved actor sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss a number of topics, but it wasn’t long before he had to “come clean.” On social media, it’s been a whirlwind of memes as stars like Kristen bell, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal all sounded their skepticism about bathing every day. For his money, it sounds like Momoa isn’t exactly buying any of that. He’s keeping it clean and the people on social media are beyond relieved that this is the case. But, unfortunately, the Internet holds untold horrors, so it’s really only a matter of time before someone else chimes in and grabs the news cycle for a whole day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mens Journal

No, Jason Momoa Isn’t on the Keto Diet. Here’s How He Eats to Get Ripped

It might surprise you to learn self-proclaimed red meat lover Jason Momoa isn’t on the paleo or keto diet. What’s not a surprise is he’s a big freaking guy—especially if your first Momoa sighting was the actor as Khal Drogo, a Dothraki khalasar chieftain in Game of Thrones. If that’s the case, you’ve always had the impression of Momoa being a mammoth human. Standing at 6’4″, the actor’s got an imposing frame—and adding slabs of muscle doesn’t take a gargantuan effort. If you’re curious how the actor trains to become a superhero the likes of Aquaman and stay limber on the reg, check out Warrior Workouts: Jason Momoa’s Trainer Shares the Secret Sauce of Shaping a Superhero. That said, Momoa’s trainer and healer, Damian Viera, does have Momoa clean up his act to get that shrink-wrapped look for blockbusters like Aquaman.
CelebritiesKXLY

Jason Momoa pays tribute to Aquaman fan

Jason Momoa has paid tribute to an ‘Aquaman’ fan who lost his battle with brain cancer. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (08.09.21) to honour eight-year-old Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend. Jason captioned a cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together: “Just found out...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Emilia Clarke was ‘weird fan’ around Beyonce

Emilia Clarke cried when she met Beyonce. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress thinks she disappointed the ‘Formation’ singer when she proved to be a “weird fan” when they were introduced to one another. Asked when she was most starstruck, she said: “The first response I have is the queen herself,...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: That’s how much she’s infatuated with Emilia Clarke

That’s how much she’s infatuated with Emilia Clarke. Camila Cabello is a huge “Game of Thrones” fan. That’s why she couldn’t hide her enthusiasm when she met Emilia Clarke. Camila Cabello (22, “Havana”) will certainly not forget this appearance in the British “The Graham Norton Show” so quickly. Comedian Graham...
TV ShowsKXLY

Jason Momoa bans kids from acting

Jason Momoa has banned his children from going into acting. The 42-year-old actor may have a successful collection of blockbusters and TV shows under his belt, but he doesn’t want his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa, 12 – whom he has with his wife Lisa Bonet – to follow in his footsteps because he doesn’t think they’re “strong” enough to deal with the pressure and he will do whatever he can to ensure they don’t pursue a career in the glamorous industry.
Theater & DanceGlamour

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced Take a Friendship Test

BFFs and co-stars of "SWEET GIRL," Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they're sharing their first impressions, exchanging compliments, or talking about what it's like working together, these two prove that a good friendship thrives off of love and lot of laughs. Find out why Isabela feels like everything is ok in the world after one of Jason's hugs or why he always smells like palo santo. SWEET GIRL is available on Netflix August 20, https://www.netflix.com/sweetgirl.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa won’t let his kids watch Baywatch or Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa has banned the word ‘Baywatch’ from his household. The ‘Aquaman’ star has revealed he won’t let his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, watch the action drama series which launched his small-screen career when he played hunk Jason Ioane. Appearing on Australia’s Fitzy And Wippa show, presenter...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reunion of two Game of Thrones actors

They know each other very well and thanks to the series of Game of Thrones shared a story that left its mark on fans of the epic show HBO. Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa They met again and celebrated the occasion through Instagram, where the young actress uploaded a photo with her former partner in which the actors are very happy. The image did not go unnoticed and more than two million people liked it.
MoviesSacramento Bee

‘Sweet Girl’ review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza's Pittsburgh-shot and -set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it's a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Knows Where His Walk of Fame Star Should Go

One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Comments / 0

Community Policy