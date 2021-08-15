Jason Momoa sweeps Emilia Clarke off her feet during Game of Thrones reunion!
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke who played iconic on-screen couple Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, Game of Thrones, had an unofficial cast reunion over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, and it appears that despite their romance reaching a premature end in season one, it appears he's still her sun and stars... and she's still the moon of his life.www.floor8.com
Comments / 0