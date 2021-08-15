Cancel
Middle East

Afghan journalists are 'absolutely petrified' amid the Taliban takeover

By By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Taliban forces seize control in Afghanistan, global news outlets are struggling to stay safe and continue reporting. But local journalists could be at greater risk. The Committee to Protect Journalists has warned that Afghan journalists face extreme dangers amid the Taliban takeover. On Sunday, the militants took control of the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Brian Stelter
Clarissa Ward
Ashraf Ghani
#Taliban#Afghans#President Of Afghanistan#Reuters#Cnn#Rsf#Western#Danish#Cable News Network Inc
Afghanistan
India
