Reggie Wayne has high praise for Colts rookie WR Mike Strachan

By Steve DelVecchio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Strachan is far from a household name after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the seventh round this year, but he already has the attention of one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Strachan went full extension to make an outstanding catch in the second quarter of...

New York City, NY
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers#Mike Playmaker#Reggiewayne 17#Fox#Colts
