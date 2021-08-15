Complete Guide to Successful Office Furniture Liquidation

The modern internal combustion engine is nearing its 150th birthday, and in that great period, we have seen many engine configurations come and go. The construction of engines has drastically improved, and with it, we have enjoyed increased efficiency and power. The list of engine configurations is a long one and includes the inline engine and the boxer, or flat engine, but one of the best known and best-loved solutions to stacking a bunch of cylinders remains the V-type engine. V-engine cars have captured the hearts and minds of many over the decades, especially V12- and V10-engined cars. Vehicles fitted with this type of motor are known for producing smooth and reliable power, and it remains a popular powertrain choice in many well-loved cars across the US. In this piece, we'll be discussing the advantages and disadvantages of the V-engine and how this type of motor actually works.