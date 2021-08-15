Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country, Taliban breaches the capital

Afghans in Kabul rush home after news broke the Taliban had reached the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

CNN — Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, getting closer to taking full control of the nation. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Taliban representatives have been in talks with the government for hours, discussing who will rule the nation after the militant group’s quick advance across the country. The Taliban seized power of dozens of key cities with little to no resistance.

While it is unclear where Ghani is heading, the president’s departure likely signals an end or transformation of his embattled government.

The US withdrawal from the country opened a clear path for the Taliban to take on and defeat the Afghan security forces.

Many major cities fell with little to no resistance, including the key city of Jalalabad, which the Taliban seized on Sunday, as reported by CNN

The Taliban’s return to power could mean a deterioration in civil liberties, particularly for women and girls.

Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said that Kabul would not be attacked and that the government will shift power peacefully to a transitional administration, though he did not say what a transitional government may look like.

But with so much territory now in hand, the Taliban has little reason to agree to a transitional government. It may demand a full transfer of power, the CNN reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.