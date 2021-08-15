Cancel
Middle East

Afghan journalists are 'absolutely petrified' amid the Taliban takeover

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Taliban forces seize control in Afghanistan, global news outlets are struggling to stay safe and continue reporting. But local journalists could be at greater risk. The Committee to Protect Journalists has warned that Afghan journalists face extreme dangers amid the Taliban takeover. On Sunday, the militants took control of the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Public Safety

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Afghanistan
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politics
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
World
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Politics

Today's D Brief: Taliban’s failed assassination; More US strikes in Afghanistan; Violence outside the Pentagon; Hijackers off UAE; And a bit more.

Taliban fighters tried (but failed) to kill Afghanistan’s acting defense minister in a series of attacks that involved a suicide bomber targeting a guest house Tuesday in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Eight civilians were killed and at least 20 others were wounded, the Washington Post reports, calling it “some of the most intense fighting in the Afghan capital in months.”
Politics

Taliban seizing Afghan-American’s US passports outside Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Scenes of chaos and calamity continue to unfold in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as thousands of embattled Afghans purport to push through Taliban barricades and escape the country before the Taliban takes full power. In the latest blow to those running up against...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
U.S. Politics

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Politics

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.

