Following ‘After School’ – one of the most unstoppable viral songs of the year – was always going to be a tall order for Weeekly. But on their first release since that Song Of The Year contender, the ever-growing girl group deftly prove they won’t be defined by just that one song. As they’ve already shown us on their first three EPs, the Play M Entertainment seven-piece – comprised of Soojin, Jiyoon, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa – are far from a one-trick pony.