Jools Oliver has called for a change in provision of miscarriage aftercare after detailing her own experience, which she says she might not have survived because “it was so much blood loss”. During a conversation on the Life & Soul Podcast, the mum-of-five recalled what happened during her second miscarriage. Oliver began to bleed heavily while she was at the doctors having a breast check. After almost fainting, she got into the car to drive home but instead went to the hospital nearby. “I was near the Portland [hospital] and I thought, ‘I’m actually gonna drive to hospital’....