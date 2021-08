Naples Pride announced the addition of a walk-in clinic every Tuesday and Thursday from noon-4 p.m. at its center, 2248 Airport Pulling Rd. S., Naples. Appointments are on a walk-in basis only. Services include STI prevention, testing and treatment, Hepatitis B and C treatment and testing, as well as HIV testing and treatment (including nPEP and PrEP). Services and treatments are confidential and free regardless of insurance coverage, but guests should bring identification and any insurance to the Center at the time of the visit.