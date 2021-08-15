Arugula Bistro in West Hartford Celebrates 25 Years with A New Look

Have you strolled down Farmington Avenue lately? West Hartford is BAAAACK! And, Arugula Bistro is now all dressed up and ready to party. The colorful block mural and beautiful lavender plants along the front of the restaurant are just two visual signs that Arugula Bistro is awaiting your arrival. Back open this summer after some much needed reno, your spirit and belly will be delighted by the changes. Like many restaurants, some of the time they were closed during the pandemic was spent fixing to-do list projects. What went from much needed new flooring to some equipment and furniture overhauls, became the redo Chef Christiane Gehami and Chef Michael Kask had always wanted it to be. The pair have run Arugula together for twenty-five years and they’ve worked hard to evolve; behind them, in long-time starring roles on the team are also Steve Reynolds and Shari Warbelow.