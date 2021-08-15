Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hartford, CT

Arugula Bistro in West Hartford Celebrates 25 Years with A New Look

By Kristin L. Wolfe
ctbites.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you strolled down Farmington Avenue lately? West Hartford is BAAAACK! And, Arugula Bistro is now all dressed up and ready to party. The colorful block mural and beautiful lavender plants along the front of the restaurant are just two visual signs that Arugula Bistro is awaiting your arrival. Back open this summer after some much needed reno, your spirit and belly will be delighted by the changes. Like many restaurants, some of the time they were closed during the pandemic was spent fixing to-do list projects. What went from much needed new flooring to some equipment and furniture overhauls, became the redo Chef Christiane Gehami and Chef Michael Kask had always wanted it to be. The pair have run Arugula together for twenty-five years and they’ve worked hard to evolve; behind them, in long-time starring roles on the team are also Steve Reynolds and Shari Warbelow.

www.ctbites.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
West Hartford, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
West Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
West Hartford, CT
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Art Museum#Food Drink#Arugula Bistro#French#Weha#Ab#Egyptian#Asian#Indian#Chef#The Ful Madame#Social Hour#Ils Sont Incroyable#Swiss#Middle Eastern#Mezze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy