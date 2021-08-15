FOUND: MSP locates missing, vulnerable man

UPDATE 3:40 P.M.: Police say Ernie was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing, vulnerable man in Calhoun County.

Ernest Swafford, who goes by Ernie, is 69 years old and lives in the 1000 block of 24 Mile Road in Clarendon Township. Police say he was last seen Saturday night.

Ernie is blind, has cerebral palsy and has difficulty walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .