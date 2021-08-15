Cancel
Costilla County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the Southern Mountains and adjacent plains. The main flash flood concerns are for the Burn Scars in the Sangre De Cristo mountains and Wet mountains. This includes the Decker burn scar, the Hayden Pass burn scar, the Junkins burn scar and the Spring burn scar. * Until 1 AM MDT Monday. * Upslope flow along with a disturbance will bring the threat of locally heavy rain to the southern mountains. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially over the Burn Scars. The greatest threat will be over the Spring Burn scar.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Montgomery County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Saratoga FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Through Monday evening. * An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy rainfall to the Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming and Mohawk Valleys. The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 551 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Kenna, or 34 miles northwest of Tatum, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Roosevelt and northeastern Chaves Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cabarrus County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 830 PM EDT At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, or near Midland, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Stallings, Harrisburg, Hemby Bridge, University City and Reedy Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, AND SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Several roads are closed in Mercer County with water rescues reported in Trenton, Hamilton, and East Windsor. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. For Assunpink Creek at Trenton: At 7:15am the stage was 7.13 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * An increase in moisture will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening. Additionally, wet grounds from recent rains will increase runoff. Thus, flash flooding will be possible. * Areas of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PHILLIPS...SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS AND SOUTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Stamford, or 17 miles northeast of Norton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alma, Orleans, Stamford and Woodruff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Montgomery County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Saratoga FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oahu, East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains GUSTY WINDS WILL ACOMPANY THE PASSAGE OF FORMER TROPICAL CYCLONE LINDA WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Oahu. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR KENT, CENTRAL CAROLINE, NORTHEASTERN TALBOT, SOUTHWESTERN KENT, AND QUEEN ANNE`S COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham County through 915 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 15 miles west of Vega, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * An increase in moisture will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening. Additionally, wet grounds from recent rains will increase runoff. Thus, flash flooding will be possible. * Areas of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Edgecombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina East Central Nash County in central North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Dortches and Kingsboro. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND WEST CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mina Lake Rec Area, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Richmond Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Plainview Colony, or 14 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND WEST CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mina Lake Rec Area, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Richmond Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

