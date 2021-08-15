Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the Southern Mountains and adjacent plains. The main flash flood concerns are for the Burn Scars in the Sangre De Cristo mountains and Wet mountains. This includes the Decker burn scar, the Hayden Pass burn scar, the Junkins burn scar and the Spring burn scar. * Until 1 AM MDT Monday. * Upslope flow along with a disturbance will bring the threat of locally heavy rain to the southern mountains. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially over the Burn Scars. The greatest threat will be over the Spring Burn scar.alerts.weather.gov
