Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 315 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Eglin Air Force Base to Shalimar to 6 miles south of Mary Esther. Movement was west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH