Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County through 100 PM MST At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Parks, or 19 miles west of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding and peasized hail is possible over portions of Interstate 17 near Williams. Locations impacted include Raymond Boy Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parks, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mogollon Rim#Oak Creek#12 37 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera belts 500th home run of career

Miguel Cabrera has reached another major milestone. The Detroit Tigers slugger smashed the 500th home run of his career in the sixth inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. Cabrera drilled a 1-1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy