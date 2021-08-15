Special Weather Statement issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County through 100 PM MST At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Parks, or 19 miles west of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding and peasized hail is possible over portions of Interstate 17 near Williams. Locations impacted include Raymond Boy Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH