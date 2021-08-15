Cancel
MLB

San Diego Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., start in right field

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The San Diego Padres activated shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. off the 10-day injured list and started him in right field in Sunday’s series finale against the host Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tatis, 22, has dislocated his left shoulder four times this season, and the Padres are trying to get him through the rest of the year before a probable offseason surgical solution is necessary.

San Diego also placed All-Star right-hander Yu Darvish (lower-back tightness) on the 10-day injured list.

MLB power rankings: San Francisco Giants reclaim No. 1, Boston Red Sox slide

Tatis, a first-time All-Star, will likely not be an everyday shortstop. Tatis has been working in the outfield, but aside from Sunday’s start, San Diego hasn’t yet revealed a formal game plan regarding how it will use him.

“As far as the factors, the health is going to be the main component, and that’s going to be first and foremost,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters Saturday. “We want to do the best we can at taking some of the risk out. …

“I think he is going to be capable of playing shortstop and moving around the outfield a little bit. That may not be right off the bat as he gets back into playing, but I do think that’s something that can evolve with time and grow.”

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Tatis is making his professional debut as an outfielder on Sunday.

Despite last playing on July 30, Tatis leads the National League with 31 homers and 23 steals. He is batting .292 with 70 RBIs in 87 games.

The Padres certainly could use Tatis as they have fallen out of the NL West race. They trailed the first-place San Francisco Giants by 10 games and the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers by six games entering Sunday.

San Diego entered the day 2 1/2 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the NL’s second wild card.

The Padres dropped the first three games of the four-game set with Arizona and were no-hit by left-hander Tyler Gilbert on Saturday.

Related: If you're a fan of the Padres, check out #Padres rumors, rankings, and news here .

Darvish departed his Thursday start against the Diamondbacks after 2 2/3 innings due to the back woes.

Darvish allowed five runs, six hits, one walk and struck out four before being pulled. Darvish is 0-5 over his past eight starts.

Darvish, who turns 35 on Monday, is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 23 starts.

San Diego also recalled right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso and optioned outfielder Brian O’Grady to the same affiliate.

Knehr has a 2.45 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Padres this season, while O’Grady is batting .160 with two homers and nine RBIs in 31 games.

–Field Level Media

