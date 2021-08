New music Friday is back again. And this week, there's more fire joints to pair perfectly with the current heat wave. YNW Melly might be incarcerated, but that hasn't stopped the Florida rhymer from giving the streets what they want—some new music. Melly, who is currently behind bars at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the 2018 killings of affiliates YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, drops his latest work, Just a Matter of Slime. The offering, which the leader of YNW has been teasing via social media, contains guest appearances from Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Future, Lil Tjay and more. This is YNW Melly's first release since delivering Melly vs. Melvin back in 2019.