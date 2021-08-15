NBA Rumors: Hartenstein, Cavaliers, Dragic, Markkanen, Nets
Isaiah Hartenstein worked out for several teams in Las Vegas this week and the Cavaliers were among them, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com relays ( Twitter link ).
Cleveland is open to a reunion with Hartenstein, who played 16 games with the franchise last season.
The big man came to the Cavaliers from the Nuggets in the JaVale McGee trade at the 2021 trade deadline. The 23-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Cavaliers.
- New Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has already made several additions, including swingmen Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown, but he may not be finished. According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas has an interest in Raptors point guard Goran Dragic as well as Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. Each has been linked to Dallas previously with Dragic nearly heading to Dallas during the 2019 offseason and reports of the team’s interest in Markkanen surfacing this past season. Townsend adds that nothing is “imminent” on either front.
- Metta World Peace recently said that LeBron James tried to recruit him to Cleveland during LBJ’s first stint with the Cavs. World Peace opted against teaming up with James, ultimately ink a deal with the Lakers during the 2009 offseason instead .
- The Nets are among the teams considering Lance Stephenson , who had a private workout in Las Vegas last week. Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Denver also had representatives in attendance during the workout in addition to Brooklyn’s.
- The Cavaliers were among the teams that presented an offer to Kelly Oubre before the wing signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Hornets, as Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News recently relayed. It’s not clear what Cleveland offered Oubre but given its cap situation, it’s hard to assume it was above the mid-level exception (worth a starting salary of $9.8 million). Bondy notes that several other teams were in on Oubre, adding that the Knicks, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, Nets, and Trail Blazers all made various offers.
