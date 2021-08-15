NBA Rumors: Hartenstein, Cavaliers, Dragic, Markkanen, Nets

Isaiah Hartenstein worked out for several teams in Las Vegas this week and the Cavaliers were among them, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com relays ( Twitter link ).

Cleveland is open to a reunion with Hartenstein, who played 16 games with the franchise last season.

The big man came to the Cavaliers from the Nuggets in the JaVale McGee trade at the 2021 trade deadline. The 23-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Cavaliers.

