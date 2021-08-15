Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Wakefield hold off Warrington to give Willie Poching winning start

By Aaron Bower at Mobile Rocket Stadium
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HL2e0_0bSTm44A00
Mason Lino celebrates his try for Warrington Photograph: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Willie Poching has been promised an open audition to convince the Wakefield Trinity hierarchy he is the right man to succeed Chris Chester as the club’s head coach. This was about as impressive an opening gambit as he could have hoped for, even if there was a late reminder of how much of a challenge this job is.

Anything other than a Wakefield win here would have been unfair on the hosts, who dominated large periods of the contest against a Warrington side who were, in their own coach’s words, “unacceptable” in the first half.

Related: Wheelchair rugby league’s James Simpson: ‘I want them to be inspired’

But as indifferent as Warrington were before a late flurry of tries threatened the grandest of comebacks in the final quarter, credit must go to Wakefield too. They parted company with Chester last week after five years in charge, with the club keen to move in a new direction looking ahead to 2022.

With Leigh still yet to win a game this season, it is almost certain Wakefield will be in Super League next year. In truth their safety is now practically assured following this win. Leading 12-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Tom Johnstone and David Fifita, moving 20-0 ahead shortly after the restart, Wakefield looked set to give Poching a comfortable first match in charge.

“I don’t know whether we felt comfortable at that point,” Poching said. George Williams and Lee Kershaw exchanged tries before three Warrington scores in five minutes turned a 26-6 deficit into 26-22 with 10 minutes still to play. Suddenly, Wakefield’s mettle was being tested and usually, in positions such as these, they crumble.

But the spirit and fight they showed to keep Warrington at bay in the final minutes as they bombarded the Wakefield line underlined that Poching may well be the man to take Trinity forward. “We had enough about us to finish the job,” Poching said. “They showed what they can do for each other by turning up.”

His opposite number was far more frustrated. Warrington missed the opportunity to close the gap on second-placed St Helens with a win here, and had a dismal first half to blame. “That first half was totally unacceptable,” Steve Price said.

Johnstone’s interception try, followed by Fifita’s barge over from close range, made it 12-0 at the break. Mason Lino then finished a wonderful Wakefield team move, before converting and then adding a penalty to put Wakefield 20 points ahead.

Kershaw followed Johnstone with a magnificent interception of his own, and even when Williams and Austin crossed, they felt like consolation tries. But when Jake Mamo and Josh Charnley scored in the minutes afterwards, we had a grandstand finish on our hands. Wakefield, as Poching knows, are notorious for buckling when the chips are down. The fact they didn’t here will have done his chances of getting the job no harm.

Wakefield Jowitt; Kershaw, Arundel, Senior, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Arona, Walker, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Westerman. Interchange Fifita, Kay, Battye, Aydin.

Tries Johnstone, Fifita, Lino, Kershaw. Goals Lino 6.

Warrington Ratchford; Lineham, Mamo, Wrench, Charnley; Widdop, Williams; Hill, Walker, Cooper, Currie, King, Davis. Interchange Austin, Akauola, Ashton, Burgess.

Tries Williams, Austin, Mamo, Charnley Goals Ratchford 3.

Referee M Griffiths.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Helens#Rugby League#The Wakefield Trinity#Wheelchair Rugby League#Akauola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Woman raped in Berkshire layby after stopping for child seat

A driver was raped after she stopped to check if a child was safe after spotting an empty car seat in a layby, police have said. Thames Valley police said the woman was raped in a layby on the A4 in Thatcham, Berkshire, opposite the junction with Cox’s Lane, in an attack late on 16 August.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza as hostilities escalate

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave’s Islamist rulers, Hamas, and other...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Rev Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19

The Rev Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement. He and his wife, 77, were being treated at Northwestern memorial hospital in Chicago, said his nonprofit Rainbow/Push Coalition. Jesse Jackson, 79, is...
SportsThe Guardian

Oval Invincibles outclass Southern Brave to win Women’s Hundred title

Anya Shrubsole knows all about batting collapses at Lord’s. Back in 2017 she was on the right end of one against India, with a spell of bowling which won England a World Cup. On Saturday, in the inaugural final of the Women’s Hundred, she felt the rough end of the deal, forced to look on as her side Southern Brave collapsed to 73 all out – Oval Invincibles storming to victory by a mammoth 48 runs.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Alabama: former police officer given 25-year sentence for shooting suicidal man

A judge has sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.
Swimming & SurfingThe Guardian

Top dips: synchronised swimmers snapped by Eva Watkins – in pictures

“I dreamed that I was a synchronised swimmer performing with a group of people,” says London-based photographer Eva Watkins, who often gets inspiration for projects while half-asleep or dreaming. The reverie sparked a new series taken at Bristol’s Henleaze swimming lake, a members-only bathing pool where in 2019, to celebrate its 100th anniversary, locals decided to create a synchronised swimming group now comprising about 80 people, aged from 11 to 76.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Patsy Kensit: ‘You don’t have to marry all your boyfriends’

We grew up without money: two rooms and an outside loo. I remember shyly cowering behind the coal shed as Mum tried to photograph me, but by the age of four I was playing Mia Farrow’s daughter in The Great Gatsby. I loved the fantasy of acting, the contrast of the worlds in which I lived. It’s not that one was better, but going from life with not very much to this extravagant, surreal set opened my eyes to possibilities.
POTUSThe Guardian

TV tonight: Ruby Wax revisits her time with Donald Trump

“Trump scared the shit out of me,” recalls Ruby Wax. “And I think it’s my fault that he kept a career going.” It’s a striking opening gambit but the footage of their 1996 joust is undeniably squirm-inducing in places. This series in which Wax – now with the perspective supplied by a masters degree in cognitive therapy – looks back on her previous career as a celebrity interviewer is funny, sometimes revelatory viewing. Other, marginally less stressful featured encounters include OJ Simpson and Carrie Fisher. Phil Harrison.
SportsThe Guardian

Liverpool great Terry McDermott diagnosed with dementia

The former Liverpool favourite Terry McDermott has pledged to “battle” after being diagnosed with dementia. The 69-year-old announced the news on Liverpool’s official website that he is in the early stages of Lewy body dementia. Signed by Bob Paisley, McDermott made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for Liverpool between...
Health ServicesThe Guardian

Police in London hunt for man as part of double murder inquiry

Detectives are trying to find a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within the space of hours at separate addresses in central London. The Metropolitan police said anyone who sees Lee Peacock should not approach him, but call 999. Det Supt Luke Marks,...
ReligionThe Guardian

Vaccine-skeptic US cardinal off ventilator after contracting Covid-19

A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal and vaccine skeptic hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 was off a ventilator and being moved out of intensive care on Saturday, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine he founded. Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room at an undisclosed location, the Shrine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy