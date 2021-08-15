Traveling Soon? Have These “Plan Bs” Ready

Joe and I are getting ready for our annual (except for last year) trip to Texas, to visit Schlitterbahn Water Park. Travel this summer is unlike any other summer. Sure, we have to worry about the weather, same as always. But more than one airline has had a meltdown in recent weeks, there’s the worry that the rental car we reserved will actually be there when we arrive, the delta variant is out of control, and the list goes on and on.