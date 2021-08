Health care workers warn care is suffering as unvaccinated patients push hospitals to capacity and beyond.COVID-19 is now killing Oregonians who haven't even contracted the disease. As unvaccinated people with COVID-19 fill Oregon hospitals to their capacity and beyond, other patients are dying because they can't get needed care. Erik Thorsen, CEO of Columbia-Memorial Hospital in Astoria, has had several patient deaths in his 25-bed facility during the recent pandemic spike. They died, he says, because they could not be transferred to larger, more specialized hospitals for the more complex care they needed. "They're folks that need a heart specialist...