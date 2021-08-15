Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinal Burke, former St. Louis archbishop, battling COVID-19 on ventilator

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
A former archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis is in the hospital with COVID-19.

A Saturday night tweet from Cardinal Raymond Burke's Twitter account states that he has been placed on a ventilator.

It added, "Doctors are encouraged by his progress."

He tested positive for the virus earlier last week, according to another tweet.

"Praised be Jesus Christ! I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you," he tweeted on Aug. 10.

Cardinal Burke led the Archdiocese of St. Louis from 2004 to 2009.

There has been no word on the former archbishop being released from the hospital.

