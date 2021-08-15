Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'She Will' Review: A Superb, Sly Horror-Drama Debut Delivering Otherworldly Feminist Vengeance

By Jessica Kiang
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Mansell
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Alice Krige
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Amy Manson
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Feminist#Photography#Un#Sly#Scottish#Svengalis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.
TV SeriesCollider

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Review: The Hulu Limited Series Blends Comedy, Drama, and Horror for One Intriguing TV Smoothie

The title characters of Nine Perfect Strangers, who travel to a secluded Northern California wellness resort in search of some sort of healing, aren't just looking for a geographical escape from their lives. Instead, this eclectic assortment of individuals is in search of freedom from the problems which haunt them, a concept captured perfectly in the most memorable lines from the trailer: "I don't want to suffer," Frances (Melissa McCarthy) tells Masha (Nicole Kidman). "You're already suffering," Masha replies.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

2:22 A Ghost Story review, Noël Coward Theatre: Lily Allen makes an eerily good stage debut in tense horror

At a time when it’s hard to get bums on seats, some theatres have leant on the power of veteran actors – Ian McKellan, Ralph Fiennes – to draw crowds. The Noël Coward Theatre has gone a different way. Here, an expectant – and full – house has gathered to see a theatre noob. An acting novice. A Grammy winner. We’re waiting for Lily Allen, who makes her West End debut as the lead in 2:22 A Ghost Story from Danny Robins.Allen opens the play on stage alone and after about a minute or so of recognition (“ah, she’s still...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Get in the Spooky Spirit with Song of Horror

Halloween is technically still a little ways off, but it’s never too early to get into the spooky spirit. Video games, in my opinion, have a way of making you feel helpless in ways that film and other storytelling mediums cannot. With horror video games emphasizing helplessness and avoidance of confrontations, horror games have become a little scarier. Problems can’t be solved with firearms, and you have to keep in mind hiding places to get away from impossible to kill enemies. Song of Horror continues this trend, and is a perfect game to start to forget summer and get into the Halloween spirit.
Musicearmilk.com

Elliot Lee delivers rousing visuals for "Drama Queen"

Elliot Lee is one of the most exciting storytellers of her generation, as part of an emerging underground pop landscape. Blending passion, determination, a rebellious punk soul, Elliot turns a collage of cleverly conceived creative elements into a wildly imaginative and vivid narrative for her audience, which has led to her millions of followers now deeming themselves as Elliot Lee's “Bubblegum Army.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Writing for a Limited Series – Michaela Coel and Scott Frank Take On Three ‘WandaVision’ Wordsmiths

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
MoviesThe Independent

Wendy, review: a superficial rather than revolutionary feminist reading of JM Barrie’s character

Dir: Benh Zeitlin. Starring: Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage, Krzysztof Meyn, Romyri Ross. 12A, 112 mins. Benh Zeitlin’s directorial debut, 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, was an unfettered success – if you look at it purely in conventional terms. Grossing over $23m at the box office, on a $1.8m budget, it went on to earn four Oscar nominations. Its breakout star, then nine-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis, remains the youngest Best Actress nominee in history. But that pristine image hides a thornier, more complex conversation that’s bubbled up behind the scenes – one that’s both questioned and defended a white director’s authority to excavate his own mythology out of Black southern culture, turning the Louisiana bayou into a place of naive magic and whimsy.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Rising Wolf’ review: Sci-fi hostage drama undone by story

Rising Wolf gets off to an intriguing start. A woman is tied and blindfolded in a small room with a string of blue lights behind her. The room is bathed in red and fireworks go off in the distance. It is soon revealed that the small room is actually an elevator and the lights are part of what looks to be a broken television. Nothing is as it appears in this science fiction hostage flick from Australia.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: THE LAST THING MARY SAW: A Dark Period Horror-Drama That Impresses Despite Some Rough Messaging [Fantasia 2021]

The Last Thing Mary Saw (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott, Shane Coffey, Carolyn McCormick, Judith Roberts, Michael Laurence, Dawn McGee, Daniel Pearce, Philip Hoffman, P.J. Sosko, Matthew Stannah, Sebastian Beacon, Tommy Buck, Elijah Rayman, and Stephen Lee Anderson.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature trailer teases insanity and drama

Ryan Murphy is back with another season of American Horror Story, yet he’s doing it a bit differently this time around. The tenth season of the long-running horror series will be split into two stories: one called Red Tide, the other called Death Valley. On late Friday, the trailer for Red Tide dropped, and it promises to be another insane season of AHS.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain Enter Oscar Race with TIFF Award Tributes

As the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (running September 9–18) moves forward in hybrid form with live events in Toronto as well as virtual screenings, Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, are mounting two awards tributes to follow the already announced TIFF Ebert Director Award to Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). This year’s Actor Tributes go to Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Help,” “Zero Dark Thirty”). Cumberbatch stars in two films showing at TIFF, Jane Campion western “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) and Will Sharpe’s period drama “The Electrical...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Censor review: A tactile and vivid slice of Thatcherite horror

Dir: Prano Bailey-Bond. Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta. Cert 15, 84 mins. The best English horror movies understand the horrors of the English. Censor takes place in a land of creeps, scolds and curtain-twitchers. If not for the dirty underpasses and imposing tower blocks that engulf our hero, a film censor played with twitchy timidity by Niamh Algar, you’d think it was set in The League of Gentlemen’s Royston Vasey – a fictional village of small-minded eccentrics with grotesque faces and perverse secrets. The film carries that same sense of the familiar yet bizarre. You feel as if you want to scrub it off with a rough sponge as soon as it finishes.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Demonic’ review: Neat tech leads to awful horror

Demonic sure sounds like a good idea on paper. Directed by Neil Blomkamp of District 9 fame, the film uses volumetric capture technology that turns its actors into geometric shapes. It is the most ever used in a film and should theoretically lead to a more immersive experience for the audience. Sure, the story about a mother, daughter, and unleashed demons is uninspired. Yes, Blomkamp’s biggest hit was over a decade ago. Still, there is no way this film can’t be good.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Teen Holds Premiere For Horror Film She Wrote & Starred In

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 17-year-old Hailey Ralston held a movie premiere in Charlotte Friday night for a film she not only wrote but directed, produced, and starred in. The premiere for Ralston’s horror short film “The Creature” was held at Ayrsley Grand Cinema to celebrate its upcoming release on Amazon Prime.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Bad Candy Trailer Debuts, Horror Anthology Releases In September

Bad Candy is a new horror anthology coming this fall and starring Zach Galligan, Derek Russo, and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor. It is written and directed by Scott B. Hansen & Desiree Connell, the film is set on Halloween night, where "Radio DJs Chilly Billy (Corey Taylor) and Paul (Zach Galligan) tell a twisted anthology of terrifying local myths. Residents of the small-town experience horrifying paranormal encounters that lead them to a grim end." You can see the trailer for Bad Candy below.
TV & VideosSoompi

Yerin Confirmed To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming Web Drama

Yerin has been confirmed to make her acting debut!. On August 19, Yerin’s agency Sublime Artist Agency (SAA) announced that Yerin would star in the upcoming web drama “Witch Shop Reopen” (literal title) as Lee Hae Na. “Witch Shop Reopen” tells the story of Lee Hae Na, a dark witch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy