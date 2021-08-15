Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Chargers — Wired, Wireless, and Portable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be hitting doorsteps around the world in the coming weeks, but you’ll find yourself missing something in the box. Just like the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has made the decision to ditch the included charger, leaving you with the phone, some reading material, and a USB-C charging cable. While this is a bit disappointing, have no fear because we’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers. And as a reminder, the Z Fold 3 maxes out at 25W wired charging speeds, while wireless charging speeds are limited to 10W.phandroid.com
Comments / 0